Delhi airport congestion: DIAL CEO misses Parliamentary panel meeting ignoring summons, committee UNHAPPY

Post multiple complaints from passengers over congestion and extremely-long waiting lines at the Delhi International Airport’s Terminal 3, the Parliamentary panel summoned the DIAL CEO Videh Jaipuriar along with other officials. However, the CEO missed the meeting, despite the summon being issued. On the CEO’s act, the department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Transport, Tourism, and Culture, including aviation members, expressed unhappiness. "The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Aviation members are unhappy over the non-attendance of the CEO of DIAL despite being issued a summons. DIAL group deputy MD (DIAL) Narayan Rao and others are in the committee meeting on behalf of DIAL CEO," a committee member told ANI.

The Committee, earlier on December 13 had summoned the chief executive officer of Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) and others amid reports of passengers facing congestion at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport.

The committee, headed by YSR Rajya Sabha MP Vijayasai Reddy, took suo moto cognizance of passengers` complaints of inconvenience at the Delhi airport before issuing summons to the DIAL CEO. During the committee meeting, the executive of Delhi Airport gave a detailed presentation. "A detailed digital presentation was shown to all the members on how DIAL has taken action to avoid congestion at the airport," another committee member said.

Officials of the Airport Authority of India (AAI) were also asked to be present in the meeting to throw light on the current status of the development of civil works at greenfield and brownfield airports. The Parliamentary Standing Committee has convened a meeting to discuss issues related to the development of greenfield and brownfield airports and civil enclaves in defence airports. Officials said certain changes have been effected at DIAL airport T3 in the last four days and these pertain to several areas, including entry, security, and the immigration process.

They said real-time updates on waiting time will be posted on social media. Traffic marshals have been posted at the departure forecourt to avoid vehicular congestion, officials said.

Earlier, the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) expressed unhappiness over the congestion of passengers at major airports. MoCA directed all the airlines to deploy adequate manpower at check-in counters and increase manpower during peak hours, especially in the morning hours.

