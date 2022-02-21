Ghaziabad to soon get restaurant inside an old plane on Delhi-Meerut expressway

A restaurant built from reusing a scrapped airplane has begun construction near Ghaziabad along the Delhi-Meerut Expressway. A private company is responsible for building the restaurant in the rest area located along the expressway.

Project manager Anubhav Jain said that pieces of scrapped plane have been transported from Delhi and work has begun on assembling the restaurant. In addition, the project manager provides in-depth information about the aeroplane restaurant, which seats approximately 70 people. There will be an open-air rooftop restaurant on the aeroplane petals, where birthday parties and other events can be arranged, he said.

Jain also said that it would take two to three months for it to be open. The manager said people from nearby villages will be employed at the restaurant since people from the nearby areas have been flocking to see the progress of the restaurant.

In his words, the park will be developed as an amusement park so that Delhi, Noida, and Ghaziabad can visit it. Jain said that it would take another three to four months before shopping centres and multiplexes began to be built. Also, parks for children to play in would be built as well.

With inputs from ANI

