Delta Air Lines Milan-Atlanta Flight Suffers 'Severe Turbulence', 11 Hospitalised

The Delta Airlines flight flying from Milan, Italy encountered turbulence near Atlanta, following the incident 11 passengers and crew members were taken to hospital.

Last Updated: Aug 30, 2023, 09:57 AM IST|Source: AP
Image for representation

Eleven people on a Delta Air Lines flight were taken to the hospital on Tuesday after the plane hit turbulence while heading to Atlanta, officials said. Flight 175 had left Milan, Italy, and was about 40 miles (64 kilometers) northeast of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport when the crew reported severe turbulence, according to the Federal Aviation Administration, which said it would investigate.

The Airbus A350 landed safely at the airport shortly before 7 p.m.Eleven passengers and crew members were taken to the hospital, Delta said. It didn't provide details on their injuries or conditions.

Also read: Two IndiGo Flights Suffer Mid-Air Engine Shutdown On Same Day: Here's What Happened

The plane was carrying 151 passengers, 10 flight attendants and four pilots, Delta said.“Delta Care Team members are mobilizing to connect with customers,” Delta said in a statement. “Our priority is taking care of our customers and crew who sustained injuries.”The airline said Delta agents were providing food, lodging and re-booking for the uninjured customers.

