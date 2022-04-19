DGCA bans 90 SpiceJet pilots from flying Boeing 737 Max, know the real deal

The Indian aviation regulator DGCA (Directorate General of Civil Aviation) recently banned 90 SpiceJet pilots from flying the controversial Boeing 737 Max aircrafts in India and issued show-cause notices to SpiceJet and training organisation CSTPL. As per the DGCA's notice, these pilots have not taken additional training to fly Max aircrafts as directed by the nodal aviation body post resumption of Boeing 737 Max ops in the country.

Back in 2018 and 2019 two fatal crashes involving the newly launched Boeing 737 Max aircrafts shook the world, immediately forcing aviation regulators across the world to ground this new plane. The cause of the crash was a faulty MCAS sensor that needed a software update. Following the same, Boeing 737 Max planes were grounded in India on March 13, 2019, three days after the crash of Ethiopian Airlines 737 Max aircraft near Addis Ababa, which killed 157 people, including four Indians.

The ban was later lifted in August 2021 after the DGCA was satisfied with US-based aircraft manufacturer Boeing's necessary software rectifications in the aircraft. Proper pilot training on the simulator was also among the conditions of the DGCA for removing the ban on the Max planes after a span of 27 months. However, it was later found out by DGCA that 90 pilots were not given proper training and hence a ban was issued.

The officials said the stick shaker -- an equipment that vibrates when the aircraft is unable to lift itself -- was not functioning in the Max simulator of CAE Simulation Training Pvt Ltd (CSTPL) when the aforementioned pilots were getting trained. Therefore, the DGCA has issued show-cause notices to SpiceJet and CSTPL, they added.

In a statement, a SpiceJet spokesperson said, "We have received a communication from the regulator on the matter and the airline shall submit its reply within the specified period. We would like to reiterate that safety and security of our operations and passengers are of utmost importance which is manifested in our outstanding track record. None of our operations are compromised and they are in line with the international safety standards," the spokesperson added.

Currently, SpiceJet, the Indian domestic air carrier is the sole operator of Boeing 737 Max in India. Akasa Air, the new airline backed by ace investor Jhunjhunwala, had in November last year signed a deal with Boeing to purchase 72 Max planes. Akasa Air has not received any of these planes as yet.

As per SpiceJet, they are operating 11 Max aircraft and about 144 pilots are required to operate these aircraft, the spokesperson said. However, SpiceJet has 650 pilots trained on the Boeing 737 Max, of which only 90 are required to undergo re-training to the satisfaction of the DGCA.

"Of the 650 trained pilots on the Max, 560 continue to remain available, which is much more than the current requirement," the spokesperson said.

With agencies input

