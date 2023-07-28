DGCA Imposes Rs 30 Lakh Fine On IndiGo After Airline Suffers 4 Tail Strikes In 6 Months

India's aviation watchdog Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has imposed a Rs 30 lakh fine on the India's largest airline, IndiGo for certain systemic deficiencies with respect to documentation pertaining to operations, training and engineering procedures, reported PTI. In a release, the regulator said an audit of the airline was conducted where it reviewed the airline's documentation and procedure on operations, training, engineering and FDM (Flight Data Monitoring) programme.

IndiGo witnessed four tail strike incidents on A321 aircraft within a span of six months this year, following which the (DGCA) carried out a special audit of the airline. During the special audit, certain systemic deficiencies were observed in IndiGo's documentation pertaining to operations/training procedures and engineering procedures.

"Subsequently, DGCA has imposed a financial penalty of Rs 30 lakh on IndiGo Airlines and also directed them to amend their documents and procedures in line with DGCA requirements and OEM guidelines," the release said.



A show cause notice was issued to the airline and DGCA said the carrier's reply "was reviewed at various levels and was not found satisfactory". Recently DGCA suspended license of two pilots of Indigo for tail strike.

Recently, the IndiGo said that it is in contact with engine manufacturer Pratt and Whitney to thoroughly evaluate any potential implications on its fleet. "We are in receipt of the information from OEM Pratt and Whitney (P&W) regarding the outcome of the latest inspection of their engine. We are working closely with P&W to assess and minimise any potential impact to our fleet," said the spokesperson in a statement.

The engine maker has discovered a problem that could cause parts to wear out more quickly. RTX crop, the parent company of P&W said that a “rare condition” in powder metal used to manufacture certain parts made between late 2015 and mid-2021 will require speeded-up fleet inspections.