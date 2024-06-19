Advertisement
DGCA Issues Circular On Gender Equality To Raise Share Of Women Workforce

The DGCA's circular is in line with the principle of gender equality enshrined in the Indian Constitution and International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) vision to promote equal opportunities to achieve gender equality in aviation.

 

|Last Updated: Jun 19, 2024, 08:22 PM IST|Source: PTI
Aviation safety regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation(DGCA) has issued an advisory circular on "Gender Equality in Civil Aviation Sector" for stakeholders to increase the number of women in various positions to ensure 25 per cent representation by 2025.
The stakeholders are advised to promote "enhanced representation" of women in the aviation workforce, introduce leadership and mentorship programmes for women in the organisation, address the issue of stereotypes and gender bias and promote a better work-life balance for women employees, an official source said on Wednesday.
The circular, according to the official, is in line with the principle of gender equality enshrined in the Indian Constitution and International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) vision to promote equal opportunities to achieve gender equality in aviation.
The circular lists various steps that can be taken by the stakeholders to improve their policies and practices to address the issues of gender equality at the workplace.
"These steps include adopting zero tolerance policy towards sexual harassment, identifying diversity objectives and formulating HR policies to achieve the same, diversifying the work profiles of women employees, highlighting women role models/achievers and other facilitative steps that promote a gender inclusive work culture," said the official.

 

