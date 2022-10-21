DGCA lifts ban on SpiceJet flights, to operate with FULL capacity from October 30

DGCA has lifted restrictions from SpiceJet flights after banning the airline from operating half its flights due to the rising technical faults. The budget airline can now operate with full capacity from October 30, 2022. The DGCA (Directorate General of Civil Aviation) earlier extended the restrictions on SpiceJet, allowing the airline to operate only 50 percent of its departure until 29 October 2022. The Indian aviation watchdog implemented restrictions on the airline following the increasing number of technical snags on July 27, 2022.

At the time, the restrictions were supposed to be for eight weeks, which DGCA has extended later. It is to be noted that the restrictions on the airline were implemented under rule 19A of the Aircraft Rules, 1937. They also mentioned that the restrictions on the airline are being extended as a matter of "abundant caution".

DGCA mentioned that SpiceJet will be allowed to increase its number of departures once the authority is satisfied that the airline has sufficient technical support and financial resources to operate more flights. The order by DGCA read, "Any increase in the number of departures beyond 50% of the total number of departures approved under the Summer Schedule 2022, during this period, shall be subject to the airline demonstrating to the satisfaction of DGCA that it has sufficient technical support and financial resource to safely and efficiently undertake such enhanced capacity."

DGCA has cautioned that SpiceJet will be under "enhanced surveillance" by the authority during this period. Earlier, the airline had reported at least eight technical malfunction incidents between June 19 and July 27, resulting in the restrictions by the authorities.

With agency inputs