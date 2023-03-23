Drunk Flyers On Dubai-Mumbai IndiGo Flight Hurl Abuses At Passengers And Crew; Arrested

Two passengers on a Dubai-Mumbai IndiGo flight were detained on Thursday for reportedly abusing the flight crew and other passengers while intoxicated. After the plane touched down in Mumbai on Wednesday, the passengers were taken into custody and later released on bail, according to the official.

"The two accused are from Nalasopara in Palghar and Kolhapur. They were returning after working for a year in the Gulf and started celebrating by consuming liquor they had brought from a duty-free shop," he said.

Also read: India May Need 31,000 Pilots Over Next 20 Years; Here's Why

"When co-flyers objected to the ruckus, the two abused them as well as the crew that intervened. One of them was drinking while walking down the aisle. The crew took away their bottles," the official added.

They have been booked under Indian Penal Code sections 336 (for endangering life and safety of others) and 21,22 and 25 of Aircraft Rules, the Sahar police station official said. As per officials, this is the seventh incident this year when a case has been filed for unruly behaviour by flyers. On March 11, a man was arrested for smoking in the lavatory and trying to open the emergency exit of a London-Mumbai flight.

With PTI Inputs