Drunk passenger BITES crew member on Turkish Airline flight due to THIS reason: Watch video

Incidents of the bad behaviour of passengers with flight attendants are on a rise. There have been multiple such incidents in the past few weeks. Moreover, the video of such incidents caught on camera is getting a lot of attention on the internet. In a similar incident, a Turkish Airline passenger got inebriated and aggressive and reportedly, ended up biting the finger of one of the flight attendants. The incident was caught on camera and now the video is going viral on the internet. Based on Simple Flying's report the passenger in the incident is a pilot himself with Batik Air.

The incident took place on a flight from Istanbul to Jakarta. Because of the passenger's aggressive behavior under the influence of alcohol the plane was diverted. Many reports suggest that the drunk passenger was initially annoyed by a co-passenger's dog, which led to the flight attendants asking him to calm down. However, the drunk passenger did not like the advice and attacked the cabin crew, ending up biting one of them. When confronted by the cabin crew member, the two parties ended up getting into a fist fight.

The Batik Air pilot has been identified as John Jaiz Budewijn, who is actively working with the Indonesian airline. After the acts of aggression, the man had to be restrained to keep him under control and the flight made a brief stop at Kualanamu International Airport, Medan.

After the incident, Batik Air reportedly confirmed that the man works for the airline. However, the airline mentioned that his actions do not reflect the company's ideals.

The passenger, who was hurt during the event, is receiving medical attention at a clinic, according to Jakarta police. Although The Express says that the Deli Serdang Police in Medan will launch an investigation, it is unclear whether he would be charged for his acts.