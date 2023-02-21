Dubai-Bound flydubai Plane Diverted to Karachi After Passenger Dies During Flight

A flydubai passenger flying from Dubai to Dhaka died on the aircraft during the journey last week. Because of the incident, flight 523 (FZ523) had to be diverted. The incident was confirmed by the airlines in a statement to Gulf News. It is to be noted that this incident of death of a passenger on a flight comes a month after a passenger on India's budget carrier IndiGo died after an emergency landing in Indore, Madhya Pradesh.

It is to be noted that the flydubai Dubai-Dhaka flight was carried out by a Boeing 737-800. The aircraft took off at about 13:45 on Saturday and was supposed to land in Dhaka around 20:30. The aircraft departed for Dhaka at 20:17 after making a U-turn at Karachi, according to The National. It's unclear if the passenger died before or after the jet changed course to land in Karachi, and no cause of death has been disclosed. He apparently tried to be revived using a defibrillator but failed.

After the incident, flydubai in its statement said, "We can confirm that flydubai flight FZ 523, operated by Smartwings, from Dubai International (DXB) to Dhaka Airport (DAC) on February 18 diverted to Karachi Airport (KHI) due to a medical emergency."

The airline offered condolences to the deceased and said, "flydubai would like to express its deepest condolences to the family of a passenger who passed away…on flight FZ 523." They added, "Our family assistance team is providing support and our thoughts are with the family of the passenger during this sad time. We are in touch with the relevant authorities."

On an IndiGo flight last month, a passenger's medical situation worsened, forcing the crew to detour. After the plane made an emergency descent, the passenger passed away.