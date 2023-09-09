trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2659784
Dubai-Guangzhou Emirates Flight Diverted To Delhi Due to Medical Emergency

After emergency landing at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport, the passenger in need of medical attention was off-loaded while the flight continued its journey.

Last Updated: Sep 09, 2023, 08:44 AM IST
A Guangzhou-bound Emirates flight was diverted to Delhi on Friday due to a medical emergency, the airlines said. The passenger in the need of medical attention was met by local medical staff and was off-loaded necessary treatment.

According to an Emirates spokesperson, "Flight EK362 from Dubai to Guangzhou was diverted to Delhi due to a medical emergency. Upon arrival in Delhi, the passenger was met by local medical staff and offloaded to receive the necessary treatment."


He said that the the flight departed later and is continuing its journey to Guangzhou.

