EgyptAir Launches Delhi-Cairo Direct Flight Services Following PM Modi's Egypt Visit

A month after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Egypt, its national carrier EgyptAir on Friday announced the first direct flight from Cairo to New Delhi. EgyptAir, the national carrier of Egypt, encourages tourism and travel movements and continues its plans to develop, modernise and expand the airline's network.

Egypt Ambassador to India Wael Hamed addressed the inaugural session of the flight in Delhi and in an exclusive interview with ANI highlighted the role of PM Modi’s trip to Cairo and said, “It (the agreement) was signed during his (PM Modi’s) visit to Cairo to initiate direct connectivity between both countries.”

The ambassador stressed it would boost trade between the two countries and said, “Of course, direct connectivity will boost our trade and tourism industry.”

On being asked about easing Visa norms, the ambassador replied, he is very hopeful about issuing visas without any hurdle to the Indian passport holders. “The visa should be the least of your worries. The Embassy issues the visa in a very short time. Nobody has ever complained about this. But also, I am happy to announce that holders of Indian passports who have visas from the US or Schengen visas or Canadian visas or Australian visas can enter Egypt with a visa on arrival. There is also the possibility for tourist groups to apply for electronic visas...,” the envoy told ANI.

Egypt's Ambassador to India Wael Hamed says, "When the PM (Modi) was in Cairo just over six weeks ago, an agreement was signed on strategic cooperation between Egypt and India. But strategic cooperation needs people-to-people contact...Without an air connection, the efforts were very difficult. Now, things are going to be easier for both countries to connect, easier for tourists to go and come...We really have to look at tourism as a means to promote people-to-people contact because they come with opportunities, they come with ideas and this is important for our strategic relationships."