A video of a rather astonishing moment showing an elderly woman slapping a flight crew member mid-air is going viral on the internet. The elderly woman resorted to violence after she was allegedly denied a glass of champagne by the flight attendant. The incident of violence by the septuagenarian woman occurred on a British Airline Jet while it was on a flight from Manchester, UK, to Rhodes, Greece, based on New York Post's report. The flight attendant in the incident has been reported to be a male who denied her the free drinks.

Based on the reports, because of the 70-year-old woman, the pilot was forced to divert the plane to Munich in Germany, where the elderly woman in question was escorted off the plane by nine police officers. The woman reportedly requested a gin and tonic after being denied the champagne. However, a flight attendant removed the drink after the woman allegedly started acting aggressively.

In the video, the male crew member can be seen bending down to calm down the woman by restraining her without much success. Later on, the woman's arm can be seen waving above the plane's seat, trying to reach the attendant. The actions of the crew member enraged the 70-year-old, after which she stood up and slapped the crew member twice. Furthermore, the flight attendant was joined by his co-worker in restraining the woman.

Based on reports, a Jet2 spokesperson was quoted saying, "We would like to apologise to customers for this unforeseen delay and any inconvenience caused. The health and safety of our colleagues and customers remains our number one priority, and, as a family-friendly airline, we take a zero-tolerance approach to disruptive behaviour. We will not hesitate to vigorously pursue any costs incurred as a result of this diversion."