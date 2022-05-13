Elon Musk bought THIS used Dassault private jet before he became a billionaire

Elon Musk needs to make trips around the globe as a businessman, and to serve this need, he owns multiple private jets. There are four jets registered in Musk's and Tesla's names as of now, namely the Dassault Falcon 900B, two Gulfstream G550 (N272 BG and N502SX) and a Gulfstream G650ER (N628TS), as reported by Business Insider. But, among these, the Dassault Falcon 900B holds a special place as it was Elon Musk's first jet.

However, Musk's Falcon 900B was previously owned by other companies as per the online database records of PlaneLogger. This shows that Musk most likely purchased a used plane. N900SX is the registration number for Musk's Falcon 900B. Moving forward, the jet was delivered to Musk in 2004, which is before he officially became a billionaire.

The Falcon 900 is a business jet coming from the house of French aviation company Dassault and produced from the 1980s till 2000. The Falcon 900B, which has Honeywell TFE731-5BR-1C engines, is a variation of the plane. It is to be noted that this is the same company that is the maker of the fighter jet Rafale.

A brand-new Dassault Falcon costs $26 million, but a used plane costs $5 million. The Falcon 900B was last produced in 2000 and has a fleet of 156 aircraft. The plane cost $26 million when it was initially delivered in 1985, and it now costs $5 million if purchased in recent years. While the 900B is no longer in production, the most recent model of the original Falcon 900, the 900LX, is. If flown for 450 hours per year, the jet costs roughly $2 million to run.

The 66.4 ft long Falcon 900B has 3 cabin zones, 39 ft in length and 7.7 ft in width. A conventional cabin layout includes a galley, four spacious executive seats, and four smaller seats. The 900LX virtual tour features a tiny galley with metal and oak accents. On the plane, there are 24 windows.

The back of the plane may be converted into a private cabin with a bed. The bed is typically transformed from a divan-style sofa as per Business Jet Traveller.