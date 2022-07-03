An unusual incident took place on July 1 when an Emirates Airbus A380 flying from Dubai to Brisbane landed at the Brisbane International airport with a huge hole. It was reported that soon after the flight EK430 took off from Dubai International Airport at 03:11 GST a loud ‘bang’ was heard and the crew suspected a tyre burst.

An Emirates Airbus A380 passenger plane (registration A6-EVK) landed in Brisbane with a hole in the fuselage, believed to be caused by a tire explosion while taking off from Dubai. Despite the damage, the pilots decided to continue the flight to Brisbane. pic.twitter.com/w05QvrK0w6 July 3, 2022

On approach to Brisbane, the crew on board advised the Air Traffic Control that they suspected a tyre blowout soon after their take off from Dubai international airport. The crew then requested emergency services on stand-by. After over 13.5 hour flight, the aircraft was towed to apron and hole could be seen in the left-hand wing of fuselage,

Reports suggest that a bolt may have been missing from the aircraft’s nose wheel on landing at Brisbane. The cause of damage is yet to be confirmed. The aircraft remains on the ground after the incident.

