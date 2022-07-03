NewsAviation
EMIRATES

Emirates' Dubai-Australia Airbus A380 aircraft suffers large hole in fuselage, lands safely

An unusual incident happened when a loud ‘bang’ was heard soon after the take off in an Emirates Airbus A380, however, the plane managed to land safely. 

 

Written by - Zee Media Bureau|Edited by: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 03, 2022, 10:04 PM IST
  • Emirates Airbus A380 flying from Dubai to Brisbane landed with a huge hole
  • A loud 'bang' was heard soon after take off
  • Crew requested emergency services on stand by

Trending Photos

Emirates' Dubai-Australia Airbus A380 aircraft suffers large hole in fuselage, lands safely

An unusual incident took place on July 1 when an Emirates Airbus A380 flying from Dubai to Brisbane landed at the Brisbane International airport with a huge hole. It was reported that soon after the flight EK430 took off from Dubai International Airport at 03:11 GST a loud ‘bang’ was heard and the crew suspected a tyre burst.

On approach to Brisbane, the crew on board advised the Air Traffic Control that they suspected a tyre blowout soon after their take off from Dubai international airport. The crew then requested emergency services on stand-by. After over 13.5 hour flight, the aircraft was towed to apron and hole could be seen in the left-hand wing of fuselage, 

Reports suggest that a bolt may have been missing from the aircraft’s nose wheel on landing at Brisbane. The cause of damage is yet to be confirmed. The aircraft remains on the ground after the incident.  

Live TV

EmiratesAviationDubai-Australia Airbus A380AircraftBrisbanecrewPlane tyre burst

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 5 big revelations in Kanhaiyalal murder case
DNA Video
DNA : Do Amravati Chemist's killers have connections with terrorist organizations?
DNA Video
DNA: Udaipur Killing -- 26/11 connection of Kanhaiya Lal murder case?
DNA Video
DNA: G-20 summit to be held in India next year
DNA Video
DNA: DRDO successfully test-fired its deadliest drone
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Udaipur Killing -- Nupur Sharma's statement took Kanhaiya's life?
DNA Video
DNA: National Doctor's Day -- Story of a family of 150 doctors
DNA Video
DNA: Will dogs be used to pick up the ball on Tennis court?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; July 1, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Why didn't Devendra Fadnavis become Chief Minister?