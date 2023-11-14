Emirates Orders 90 New Boeing 777X Wide-Body Planes, Signs Order At Dubai Airshow

Boeing and Emirates announced that the world's largest 777 operator has placed an order for 90 777X aeroplanes, including 55 777-9 and 35 777-8 jets. The new order, which increases Emirates' 777X family backlog to 205 planes, was announced during the Dubai Airshow at a signing event attended by His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman and Chief Executive, Emirates Airline and Group; and Stan Deal, president and CEO of Boeing Commercial Airplanes. In addition, Emirates updated its 787 Dreamliner order book to better align future capacity to demand. The airline is buying five more 787 jets – growing its 787 backlog to 35 – while converting 30 787-9s to 20 787-8 and 10 787-10 airplanes.

"Emirates is the biggest operator of Boeing 777 aircraft, and today's order cements that position," said HH Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman and Chief Executive, Emirates Airline and Group. "We've been closely involved in the 777 program since its start up until this latest generation of 777X aircraft. The 777 has been central to Emirates' fleet and network strategy of connecting cities on all continents non-stop to Dubai. We are pleased to extend our relationship with Boeing and look forward to the first 777-9 joining our fleet in 2025."

Boeing's relationship with Emirates dates back to the airline's first 777 order in 1992. Today, Emirates has nearly 150 777 jets in its fleet. Based on the most successful twin-aisle airplane ever, the 777, the 777X family is designed to maximize efficiency and environmental performance by 25%, while providing an exceptional onboard experience.

"This order is an incredible vote of confidence in Boeing's highly efficient widebody family and the versatility of our 777X and 787 airplanes to meet Emirates' needs for global long-haul travel," said Stan Deal, president and CEO of Boeing Commercial Airplanes. "The 777-9 and 777-8 are the perfect airplanes to support Emirates' growth, improving environmental performance and unmatched payload capability along the way."