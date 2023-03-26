Etihad Airways To Begin Daily Flight Services On Kolkata-Abu Dhabi Route; Check Timings

Etihad Airways announced that the airline will start operating flights again between Kolkata and Abu Dhabi starting Sunday. The flights, which will be accessible daily, will be flown by an Airbus A320 aircraft with 150 seats in economy class and eight seats in business class, according to the statement. Etihad will now travel to 14 locations in the region, including India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and the Maldives.

The aircraft will depart Abu Dhabi at 9.10 pm local time, and land in Kolkata at 3.30 am. It will take off from Kolkata at 4.35 am, and reach the UAE capital at 8.15 am local time.

"Our return to Kolkata will come at the same time as we go double daily to New York, providing better access between India and the United States via Abu Dhabi, where our guests can take advantage of our US preclearance facility for a seamless arrival into the States," said Martin Drew, the senior vice-president of global sales and cargo at Etihad.

Last week, low-cost carrier Air Arabia launched its services between Kolkata and Abu Dhabi, flying three days a week. It is also operating an Airbus A320. Etihad had stopped its services between Kolkata and Abu Dhabi following the COVID-19 outbreak. Kolkata has direct flights to two other west Asian destinations, Dubai and Doha.

With PTI Inputs