Exclusive: Cabin Crew Debunks Aviation Myths, Explains Key Points For A Safe Flight

Air travel is one of the safest and most convenient modes of transportation available today. This is due to the strict safety regulations and procedures that are followed by airlines and aviation authorities. Before takeoff, pilots and ground crew perform a series of checks to ensure that the aircraft is in proper working order. These include various instructions, from switching off phones to keeping your seats in an upright position, but how do these things make air travel safe? How is keeping your window shades up and dimming airplane lights while taking off and landing related to the safety of passengers and aircraft?

To answer all these questions and explain the relevance behind these strict rules, we got in touch with Ashish Arora, Flight Attendant with Swiss International Airlines to discuss some of these common safety myths, interesting facts, and other details that will help you fly with a peaceful mind next time you board any of the aircraft.

Why Can’t You Put Laptops In Check-In Baggage?

Ashish explains that this regulation came a few years ago when a few power banks blasted in cargo flights and as a result, aircraft had to make an emergency landing. However, if the same battery blasts in the passenger plane then we the cabin crew can take the required action for it. From extinguishing the fire to alerting the pilot about it in case an emergency landing needs to be done. But in cargo flights, you cannot do anything about it, hence these electronic items are not advised to be put in check-in baggage.

Why Is the Tray Table Closed During Takeoff, Landing?

“Keeping tray tables up during take-off and landing is definitely related to safety rules,” Arora said. He explains while the aircraft is on the runway and if takeoff needs to be aborted, and in that case the tray table is open, the passenger will not be able to get up from his seat as the tray table is open. This way another 2-3 seconds will get wasted and it will delay the evacuation process.

Why Are Electronic Devices Kept In Airplane Mode?

“The mobile networks have radio waves and these radio waves might interfere with cockpit radio waves. The cockpit is always connected to the ATC (Air Traffic Control) and this is the reason we ask passengers to either switch off or put their phones on airplane mode so that these radio waves do not interfere with the cockpit instruments,” Arora said.

Why Are Window Shades Open During Take-off, Landing?

Arora explains that keeping window shades up during take-off and landing is essential and is directly linked with the safety of the passengers and the aircraft as it should be visible what is happening outside the aircraft. He explains it with an instance where Arora said that “During landing or taking off, if the engine of the aircraft catches fire and the window shades are down, then it will be impossible to alert the pilot about it. Hence, we need to keep an eye on what's happening around the aircraft in case of any fire or structural damage, to keep us and the pilot alert and well aware of the situation.”

Why Passenger Seats Are Kept In Upright Position?

“Why seatbacks have to be upright is associated with the evacuation process. If an emergency happens and we have to evacuate the aircraft but the seatback is reclined, the passengers behind will not be able to stand from their seats,” Arora said.

He further explained that the evacuation process needs to be finished within 90 seconds using 50 percent of the exit but if seats are not in the upright position then it may delay the evacuation process and can turn unsafe for the passengers.

How Dimming Lights Help In Taking Off And Landing?

Arora shares that it takes a while for our eyes to fully adjust to a dark environment. Dimming the lights helps passengers in adapting to low light. This can make a significant difference in case of an emergency at night if everyone is required to evacuate. Eyes should be comfortable in the environment to see what is happening outside the aircraft as a safety measure.

Explain The 100 ML Liquid Rule In The Cabin?

Arora explains that if there is a liquid containing more than 100 ml then passengers have to throw it. The reason is if any passenger says it's water but it turns out to be transparent fuel then it may turn hazardous in flight. However, if the fuel is 100 ml then it may not turn out to be that hazardous.