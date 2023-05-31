Exclusive Conversation With Indigo's Female Flight Attendants On Breaking Gender Stereotypes

The Indian aviation industry is growing at a tremendous pace, outgrowing some of the biggest global markets in the recent years. As per the data shared by the Ministry of Civil Aviation, more than 1 million passenger footfall was recorded on May 29, 2023 across airports in India, which is among the highest daily passenger traffic in the world. With such fast growth, India needs a vast pool of aviation professionals to cater the rising passengers. From cabin crew to pilots, India is among the biggest job creators in the aviation industry globally. Interestingly, India is also home to the largest number of female commercial pilots in the world.

However, more than flying the plane, the female participation is quite evident among cabin crew members. Female cabin crew members are ruling the skies over the Indian airspace, with more than 90 percent of flight attendants being women. As the world celebrates International Flight Attendant Day on May 31, 2023, we got in touch with Deepika Adhikari and Nidhi Chandel, two flight attendants with the India's largest airline IndiGo, to understand the role of cabin crew in a flight, the challenges faced by the female cabin crew members and breaking gender stereotypes. Here's our conversation:

What are your responsibilities as a flight attendant?

Nidhi Chandel: As a lead cabin attendant, I believe I play a very crucial role in maintaining the safety, comfort, and overall experience of passengers while effectively managing the cabin crew team.

Deepika Adhikari: A cabin crew member has to perform multiple tasks during a flight, for a safe and comfortable flying experience of passengers. Some of these tasks includes:

a) Conduct safety checks, cabin preparation and passenger checks to ensure safety of all flights and passengers

b) Administer and provide excellent in-flight services such as meals, beverages and attend all customer requirements as per organisation's standards

c) Provide travellers with all information regarding safety guidelines to be followed while onboard and necessary actions during emergencies



d) Manage all communication with the team and management to ensure safety standards in all flights.

Challenges faced by cabin crew members

Nidhi Chandel: Being a cabin crew can be a challenging job that requires a high level of professionalism, flexibility, and adaptability. A few of the top challenges could be handling medical emergencies, managing long and irregular work hours and coping with jet lag and fatigue.

Deepika Adhikari: Challenges are always going to be there, but the important thing is that you can walk through them in a logical, timely way. As a female or let's say after being a mother it was challenging to leave my child alone for couple of days but positive thing about it is that this made him independent.

Experience as an IndiGo cabin crew member

Nidhi Chandel: For the past 11 incredible years, I have had the privilege of serving as a lead cabin attendant in Indigo. This journey has been nothing short of extraordinary, filled with cherished memories and invaluable experiences.

Deepika Adhikari: The experience is wonderful. When I joined Indigo, it was the youngest airline in India and now it's the largest airline. The growth of the organisation, (in one way) for me it's through the feedback we receive when people share their experiences with us. I must say it makes me proud when I introduce myself as a cabin crew at IndiGo.

How training with IndiGo helps you overcome problems?

Nidhi Chandel: Indeed, the training equips us with the necessary skills, knowledge and confidence to ensure passenger safety, deliver excellent customer service and maintain a calm and professional environment throughout the flight.

Deepika Adhikari: Training, of course, has a direct impact on our productivity and performance. It prepares us for the obstacles that will always exist. The goal is to conquer them in an intelligent and timely manner. It was difficult for me to leave my child alone for a few days after becoming a mother, but the positive outcome was that he became more independent.

Things you wish passengers knew while travelling?

Nidhi Chandel: I wish passengers knew that flight attendants appreciate passengers who demonstrate patience and understanding, especially when faced with delays or other unforeseen circumstances. Flight attendants really work hard to ensure a safe and comfortable journey for everyone, and understanding from passengers can make their job easier.

Deepika Adhikari: I'd like the passengers to understand a few things, like how we prioritise safety above all else and how much we value kindness and humility.

How was your first flight experience?

Nidhi Chandel: As cabin crew, we get to fly to new and exciting destinations on regular basis. I come from a very small town called Nangal in Punjab and when I operated my first international flight, it was an incredibly rewarding experience as I got to explore different cultures, try new foods and see amazing sights.

Deepika Adhikari: I remember on my first flight, I was very excited and was completely mesmerized by the view I saw from the flight. The most memorable moments are when we get blessings from our customers.

How female cabin crew is breaking gender stereotype?

Nidhi Chandel: Cabin crew members can play an important part in breaking down gender stereotypes in the airline industry by promoting diversity, providing mentorship and leading as an example.

Deepika Adhikari: It is important to educate self and to spread awareness among the colleagues who unknowingly give gender bias remarks. It's crucial to pursue this career with an open mindset. It is okay to make mistakes as mistakes lead to learning and gives you the opportunity to grow.