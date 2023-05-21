F-18 Fighter Jet Crash In Spain Caught On Camera; Pilot Safe

Zaragoza Air Base witnessed an F-18 fighter jet crash on Saturday. The incident occurred while the airbase was conducting a family day exhibition in the region, around 300 km from the country's capital in Madrid. Multiple reports online suggest that the US-made combat aircraft belongs to the Spanish Air Force. The pilot managed to eject before the impact. As of now, no casualties have been reported in the incident.

The incident was caught on camera and was shared on social media platforms. Now, the video is going viral. The video shows the F-18 Hornet fighter jet is seen rapidly losing altitude and diving toward the ground nose first. Upon impact, a huge blast is seen with flames and dark smoke coming out of the ground.

The incident occurred when the fighter plane was participating in the air show held on Family Day. At the time of the event, the plane was performing acrobatics while in the air. Every year, the occasion is commemorated at the Zaragoza Air Base. The incident was also confirmed by the Spanish Air Force, who made it plain that the pilot successfully bailed from the aircraft.

The incident, which included a McDonnell Douglas EF-18M Hornet fighter jet, occurred on Saturday morning, according to the Spanish news source Defense Aviacion.Info. The aircraft, which belonged to the 15th Wing of the Spanish Air Force, crashed and burst into flames.

El piloto del F18 accidentado se encuentra ya en el hospital y su vida no corre peligro. https://t.co/F9Vwbq9Xw9 May 20, 2023

Informing of the incident, the Spanish MInistry of Defence wrote on Twitter, “This morning there was an accident at the Zaragoza Air Base involving an F18 from Ala 15. The pilot has successfully ejected, and the aircraft has landed within the base's perimeter. We will continue to inform you.” The ministry added, “The pilot of the crashed F18 is already in the hospital, and his life is not in danger.”

The F/A-18 McDonnell Douglas, made by Boeing, was the first jet fighter to use computerised fly-by-wire flight controls and the first to feature carbon fibre wings. A two-seater, an upgraded fighter, a reconnaissance plane, and a night-attack fighter are among the aircraft variations.