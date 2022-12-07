FIFA World Cup 2022: 'Elf on...' Ryanair BRUTALLY mocks Spain after defeat from Morocco

Ryanair airlines have been a very active spectator of the FIFA World Cup 2022. The budget airline has been consistent in viewing the football world cup tournament and updating it on their social media with the ongoing trends. Recently, the airline updated its social media with the most recent update of Morocco advancing to the World Cup quarterfinals with their win against Spain. It is to be noted that with this win, the country has become the first Arab nation to advance to the quarterfinals with their 3-0 win against Sergio Busquets-led side.

Mocking the Spanish side, the airline posted a doctored image of the Spanish squad on Ryanair's plane. The image posted by the budget airline represented Spain's team going home after their recent loss and getting knocked out of the FIFA World Cup 2022. The image was posted with the caption saying, "You’ve heard of elf on the shelf, now get ready for…"

In the match between Spain and Morocco, both the teams locked at 0-0, taking the match into extra time. That's when the scale of Spain vs Morocco match tipped in the favour of the Arab nation during the penalty shootout. Spain failed to score even a single goal during the shootout, while Achraf Hakimi scored for Morocco, giving them their spot in the quarter-finals.

You’ve heard of elf on the shelf, now get ready for… pic.twitter.com/FLVgV7oNd2 — Ryanair (@Ryanair) December 6, 2022

This is not the first time Ryanair has mocked a team that got knocked out of the FIFA World Cup Qatar. Previously, using a meme, the airline mocked Germany and Belgium too after their loss in the tournament.

Ryanair airlines shared an image online as a joke on Germany and Belgium. Wojciech Szczęsny is seen in the image with the caption "carrying Poland," and Kylian Mbappé is with the caption "carrying France." The text for the third image in this meme reads, "carrying Belgium and carrying Germany." It features a Ryanair aeroplane. The graphic implied that the teams were eliminated from the competition and that it was time for them to return home.