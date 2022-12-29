Fight on Bangkok-Kolkata Flight: Here's what led to a full-blown brawl between passengers

The video of a fight between passengers on a Bangkok-India flight is going viral on the internet. The visuals show a group of passengers assaulting another passenger on a flight after an argument. As per the latest report by NDTV, the incident on the flight occurred on December 26 before the flight took off from Thailand. Moreover, the series of events started after the passenger refused to follow the instructions of the cabin crew meant for the passengers' safety. Specifically, the flight attendants asked the traveller to adjust his seat to an upright position which he refused.

It is to be noted that adjusting the seat to an upright position during take-off is a standard procedure followed on all flights. All air travellers on domestic flights are also asked to follow the same to ensure the passengers' safety. However, the passenger who got assaulted refused to do so, citing backache as a reason.

NDTV's report suggests that the crew repeatedly explained the reason to the passenger for adjusting his seat, but he kept refusing the request. Following the reluctance to adjust the seat, the crew warned the passenger that they would be forced to inform the captain if he didn't comply. However, the efforts were in vain as he continued refusing to do so. Later on, one of the passengers on the plane got into an argument with him, and it later escalated into an assault, as seen in the video.

In the footage, it can be seen that a group of other passengers attacked the guy who wouldn't move his seat. The crew and other passengers try to stop the assault, but the passenger doesn't fight back and can be seen attempting to defend himself.

According to the airline's report, takeoff was postponed when the captain was made aware of the event. The crew made sure that the participating passengers went back to their seats as soon as the fighting subsided before the plane took off for Kolkata.