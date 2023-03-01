Finnair Announces Improved Business Class, Premium Economy On New Delhi-Helsinki Route: Check Features

Finnair, the Finland based airline has unveiled its improved Business Class and Premium Economy offering onboard the flight. The new travel class will cover all Finnair Airbus A350 and A330 long-haul aircraft and will come with unique new Business Class, Premium Economy, and refreshed Economy Class. The new cabin classes, which will offer more legroom, luxurious seats and other services will make its debut for Finnair customers travelling between New Delhi to Helsinki and onwards from March 27, 2023. This year also marks the 100th year of the Air carrier, as it started operations in 1923.

The launch of the new Premium Economy cabin comes as a part of Finnair’s €200 million investment in all long-haul aircraft to enhance the customer experience. As per the airline, the cabin renewal on the New Delhi route is in line with the airline’s rollout plan across Asian markets and will add to its features and services. The cabin upgrade is the airline’s attempt to offer premium offerings and enable connections between India to over ten key destinations in Finland via-transfer based Helsinki hub.

Finnair Business Class: New features

- Spacious new Collins Aerospace AirLounge seat

- In-seat lighting designed in partnership with Jetlite inspired from Nordic nature, complete with the northern lights as the cabin is dimmed for sleep

- The Inflight Entertainment System with wider 18-inch screen

- USB A, USB C, PC power charging connectivity and wireless mobile charging options available along with internet connectivity for long-haul flights

- The Iittala Kuulas dining collection designed by Harri Koskinen

- Renewed meal and beverage offerings, including an up to six-course meal in modern bistro-style and another lighter meal

- Unique pillows and a duvet designed by Finnish fashion house, Marimekko, with Maija Isola’s designs

Finnair Premium Economy: New features

- 50% more space than Economy Class

- Seats with memory foam cushions, a deep 8” recline, waterfall leg rest and 6-way headrest

- Dedicated stowage for laptops and small personal items

- Large and sturdy single leaf meal tray for work and dining, as well as individual reading lights

- Redesigned in-flight entertainment system with 13” wide screens

Commenting on the upgrade, Sakari Romu - General Manager, Finnair said, “Finnair is a brand built on Nordic roots and we take pride in being attuned to modern day travelers for whom comfort, and customized travel options are a key. We wanted to rethink business class and premium economy, allowing fliers more flexibility and comfort. Our investment to enhance the long-haul customer experience demonstrates the continuing commitment of the airline to deliver a premium experience to our customers in India.”