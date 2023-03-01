Finnair, EasyJet Pilots Make 360 Turn To Let Passengers Enjoy Northern Lights

The Aurora borealis or Northern lights have been particularly visible this week over large areas at the northern latitudes. Normally only visible to one side of the aircraft, a few pilots have given all their passengers a view with mid-flight 360° turns. Pilots on easyJet flight 1806 from Reykjavik to Machester also made a 360° turn southwest of the Faroe Islands so passengers on the right side of the aircraft could also have a look at the aurora.

While these two flights spontaneously took advantage of a particularly strong aurora, other flights operate specifically in search of the Northern (and Southern) lights. Various tour companies organize charter flights mainly from the UK for Northern lights and Australia for Southern lights tours.

The pilot of this Finnair flight made a 360 turn to allow everyone onboard see the fantastic Northern Lights last night.https://t.co/ewXUHBnioS https://t.co/BVbUaRk2F7 pic.twitter.com/Flj3gqqc4A — Flightradar24 (@flightradar24) February 27, 2023

Earlier this month, easyJet operated a special Northern lights tour flight to raise money for UK charity Aerobility, which helps those with disabilities learn to fly.

So the next time you’re on a flight in the northern latitudes, make sure you have a look out the window. You never know what might be out there.