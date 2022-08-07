Good news air travellers! If you are planning to visit Finland and do not want any halts in your air travel then this is the news for you! Now travellers need not worry about long halts or connecting flights as Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA), welcomed Finnair’s maiden aircraft, AY125 which will directly connect Finland to India.

The inaugural flight arrived in Mumbai on August 7 at 05:15 hrs and flight AY126 departed from CSMIA on the same day at 07:10 hrs. The maiden flight departed carrying a full flight of passengers on board. With this new route, passengers travelling from CSMIA will have increased seamless access to Finland, the United States, and major European cities. The flight services will operate thrice a week.

Speaking about Finnair starting operations from Mumbai, a CSMIA spokesperson said “CSMIA is extremely delighted with the association with Finnair, one of the leading airlines catering to routes across Asia, U.S, and Europe. With an aim to provide passengers with unparalleled travel across geographies, the partnership is not just a step towards direct connectivity to Finland but is a testament to CSMIA’s constant effort to expand the portfolio of destinations around the world and vision to contribute to the global travel network.”

Also read: Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-owned Akasa Air begins ops in India, Mumbai-Ahmedabad flight takes off

Headquartered in Helsinki, Finnair airline connects passenger and cargo traffic between Asia, North America, and Europe. Finnair is a member of the one world alliance, and the airline intends to reduce its net emissions by 50 percent by the end of 2025 from the 2019 baseline and achieve carbon neutrality latest by the end of 2045.