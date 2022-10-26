First glimpse of revamped Port Blair airport shared, boasts a nature-inspired interesting design

The Airport Authority of India shared an image that reveals how the new terminal building of Port Blair’s Veer Savarkar International Airport, which will soon be inaugurated. The image was shared on Twitter with the captain reading, “The design of New Terminal Building #NTB under construction at #AAI's #PortBlair @aaipblairport aims to evolve nature that becomes a shelter. The shell structure shape evolves through the sea and islands.” It can be seen in the image, the terminal building receives a shell-like structure that goes with Andaman and Nicobar island’s coastal ecosystem. Also, in another tweet, the Airport Authority of India revealed that the new terminal building includes a steel structure with a column-less span supported by a spine beam in the middle.

Besides, the building will also have a roof-standing-seam, aluminium profile roofing system, double curved cable net glazing system, Internal & External EI, Fire alarm, Detection & Fire fighting system & a lot more. The revamping exercise of the airport will cost around Rs 7.07 billion, and it will spread across 40,837 square metres to have a passenger handling capacity of 1,200 passengers during peak hours. However, the airport is expected to cater to four million passengers annually.

The new passenger terminal building will have three floors comprising lower ground, upper ground and first floor, it noted. Along with the new terminal, additional parking bays are also being constructed at the airport. Alongside, with the use of a skylight, 100 per cent natural light during the day will be made available.

Earlier in May, this year, the Airport Authority of India said, "More than 80 per cent of the project work is completed, and the development project is targeted to be completed by October 2022," it stated.