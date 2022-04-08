First India-Made civilian aircraft Dornier 228 delivered to Alliance Air

Alliance Air announced that it took its first delivery of its Dornier 228 plane to facilitate connectivity among the north-eastern states on April 7. Centre-run Alliance Air had in February signed an agreement with government-owned Hindustan Aeronautics Limited to lease two 17-seater Dornier 228 aircraft.

Alliance Air takes delivery of its first Made in India Dornier 228. The 17-seater non-pressurized Dornier 228 with an AC cabin capable of day & night operations. The light transport aircraft will facilitate regional connectivity in north eastern states and better connectivity . pic.twitter.com/5IhV7mgfsR — Alliance Air (@allianceair) April 7, 2022

The airline on April 7 on Twitter said, "Alliance Air takes delivery of its first Made in India Dornier 228. The 17-seater non-pressurized Dornier 228 with an AC cabin capable of day and night operations."

The light transport aircraft will facilitate regional connectivity in north eastern states, it added. Till date, Dornier planes were being used by the armed forces only.

