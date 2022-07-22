Flight attendant’s 'Sassy' safety announcement wins internet: Watch Video

While travelling on every flight, one thing remains common; we are talking about the announcements made by the staff before the take-off for passengers. Generally, the people on board, especially the ones who fly, frequently overlook the announcements and are usually busy doing their own thing while the flight attendant talks. But, one of the flight attendants on an EasyJet flight who is very keen on breaking the pattern has gone viral on the internet. The man has found a way that is sure to get the attention of everyone on the plane and on the internet.

In a viral video, a flight attendant can be seen presenting crucial safety information in a way that grabs the attention of the flyers. In the video, the man can be seen making an entertaining performance out of the safety announcements. After making sure that he got the attention of the passengers, he enriched his performance with a few moves that are hard to ignore. Added to that, he does a catwalk with a safety jacket on his shoulders, which is a sight to be seen.

This EasyJet flight attendant added his own flair to the safety announcement after noticing no one was paying attention pic.twitter.com/3sTm6MXDul July 19, 2022

The video ends with the man ending his performance and probably his safety announcement by turning his back towards his audience.

The video of the man giving his 'safety performance' was posted on Twitter by Now This with the caption, "This EasyJet flight attendant added his own flair to the safety announcement after noticing no one was paying attention."

The video of the man's performance is gaining a lot of attention from the netizens and is doing rounds on the internet. The viral video has already got more than 31k views and is being shared by users.

This is not the first time a flight attendant's performance is taking over the internet. There have been multiple such incidents where the onboards staff did their job with perfection beyond what anyone might expect from them. However, the thing that stays common in all such performances is the use of the safety jacket.

