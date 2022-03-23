Flight operations resume at Bagdogra International Airport after 5.5 hours, here's why

21 flights were cancelled and flight operations were halted at Bagdogra International Airport in West Bengal. As per officials, a crack was reported on the runway. Passengers were waiting for hours for their flights.

"I got a call from our Air Traffic Control (ATC) around 11.50 am that there is this runway issue. Seven flights landed in the morning and five took off. So, the morning operation was okay. Due to this runway issue, 21 flights were cancelled. Flights will operate normally tomorrow, Bagdogra Airport Director, P Subramani said.

The Airport Authority of India (AAI) said the operation of Bagdogra International Airport would be suspended due to resurfacing work on the final layer of the runway.

Bagdogra airport witnesses around 20-30 take offs and landings on a daily basis. The damage at the runway caused inconvenience to around 7,000 passengers at the airport. Seven flights that were already airborne were diverted to nearby airports of Kolkata (CCU) and Guwahati (GAU).

(With inputs from ANI)