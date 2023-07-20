Flight Searches Soar As Indians Seek New Destinations: Madurai, New Zealand Tops List

Indian travellers are embracing a thirst for new experiences, revealed a study by the travel site KAYAK. As per a report from the travel site revealing the travel trends in July 2023, there has been a noteworthy surge in flight searches, both on a domestic and international scale and provides insights in the most trending destinations. Madurai took the lead as the most trending domestic destination, while Auckland in New Zealand stands out as the international destination seeing the biggest surge in flight searches. Travellers from India are also eyeing Asian destinations such as Hong Kong and Tokyo, reducing their flight budget by up to one-fourth.

According to KAYAK, domestic flight searches for travel in July witnessed a jump of about 42% compared to the prior year, while international flight searches increased by about 7%. The list of the most trending domestic destinations that saw the largest surge in flight searches compared to the previous year, is led by Madurai, with a remarkable spike of about 159%.

Despite a significant 35% growth in flight prices as compared to last year, Madurai retains the top spot. Following closely, Varanasi secures the second spot with a substantial increase in flight searches of about 110% compared to last year, while Bhubaneswar captures the third position doubling in flight searches compared to the same period in 2022, although the average flight prices to these destinations have seen a minor uptick 6% and 3% respectively when compared to last year's prices.



Internationally, the destinations that gained increased attention from Indian travellers include Auckland, Jeddah, and Colombo with an upswing in flight searches of about 320%, 195%, and 191% as compared to 2022, respectively. Majority of the top five most trending destinations have experienced a drop in flight prices or remained stable.

This makes it an excellent time for Indian travellers to plan a trip to Hong Kong, where the average return flight price is ₹39,109 which is a quarter less than it was last year. Taking a plane to Jeddah or Tokyo will cost travellers 14% less than last year on average, while flight prices to Auckland and Colombo remained flat.

Tarun Tahiliani, India Country Manager at KAYAK, said, "Our data reveals the most trending destinations for the month of July, highlighting travelers' openness to venture into new realms, immerse themselves in diverse cultures, and unlock extraordinary experiences in Madurai, Varanasi, Auckland, and Jeddah. What's even more enticing is the possibility of enjoying lower flight prices, as certain international destinations have witnessed a drop in flight costs compared to last year. With the help of KAYAK’s tools and tips, travelers can further optimize their travel budgets, ensuring a truly memorable journey while getting a great deal."

The report is based on the flight searches made on KAYAK website and associated brands between 01.04.2023 - 30.06.2023 for travel between 01.07.2023 - 31.07.2023. They were compared to searches for the same period in 2022. All flight searches are for travels with departure from any airport in India, round-trip and economy class tickets.