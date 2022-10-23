Flights suspended at Toronto island airport due to bomb scare, passengers evacuated

Panic took over Toronto island airport due to a possible bomb scare at the airport. Numerous flights were suspended and passengers were ordered an evacuation as police revealed a possible explosive device found near the airport's ferry terminal. Toronto police stated that two people had been detained and were cooperating with the investigation. Police stated that they were called shortly before 4 pm on Saturday to Billy Bishop airport's mainland ferry terminal to investigate a suspicious package. Two residential buildings near the ferry terminal also were evacuated and a third was partially evacuated. As a precautionary measure, the airport's runway was closed and a few flights were diverted.

“We are dealing with a potential explosive device,” Toronto police said in a tweet. The airport said its runway was closed and two Air Canada flights were diverted to Hamilton, Ontario. Passengers stranded inside the terminal for several hours said they were being evacuated by water taxis.

Further, the police shared an update regarding the bomb scare on Twitter. "POLICE INVESTIGATION: UPDATE Billy Bishop Airport Ferry Terminal - Two persons of interest are in custody - We are dealing with a potential explosive device - 34 Little Norway, 681 Queens Quay have been evacuated - Partial evacuation of 650 Queen Quay," read the tweet.

“Runway is closed for the evening. Porter has completed its flight schedule for the evening. Two Air Canada flights diverted to Hamilton. Passengers remaining in the terminal are being evacuated at present,” airport officials said.

A number of roads in the area were closed too. Toronto Mayor John Tory said in a tweet that he knows the shutdown of the area 'has been and continues to be incredibly disruptive for many people, those who live and work in the area and those travelling, and I thank them for their patience."

A few weeks ago, a similar incident took place at Mumbai International airport, where airport officials received a warning about a bomb being placed on an IndiGo aircraft. There was tight security and numerous passengers were stranded for hours at the airport. Later, it was revealed that the warning turned out to be a hoax.

