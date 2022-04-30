FlyBig airlines on April 29 announced that it will start flights on the Shillong-Delhi route from May 2 onwards using its Q400 aircraft. The flights will operate twice a week, its statement mentioned, as reported by PTI.
The flight will depart from Shillong at 9:20 am and arrive at Delhi at 12:25 pm, it noted. The return service will depart from Delhi at 12:55 pm and arrive at Shillong at 4:20pm, it said.
flybig to Shillong for a refreshing break from the rising heat of Delhi.
enjoy our direct flights from Delhi to Shillong .
visit https://t.co/ghNTxHp31c and book now!#flybig #delhi #shillong #vacation #delhiheatwave pic.twitter.com/LAJKHerbEv
— flybig (@flybigairlines) April 29, 2022
To spread the word, airlines tweeted on Twitter about the same. "Flybig to Shillong for a refreshing break from the rising heat of Delhi. enjoy our direct flights from Delhi to Shillong . visit http://flybig.in and book now!" read the tweet.
Also read: Thailand and Singapore rank as most popular international destinations this Eid
Regional carrier Flybig airlines said it currently operates flights connecting 12 cities in the country.
#mute