FlyBig airlines on April 29 announced that it will start flights on the Shillong-Delhi route from May 2 onwards using its Q400 aircraft. The flights will operate twice a week, its statement mentioned, as reported by PTI.

The flight will depart from Shillong at 9:20 am and arrive at Delhi at 12:25 pm, it noted. The return service will depart from Delhi at 12:55 pm and arrive at Shillong at 4:20pm, it said.

To spread the word, airlines tweeted on Twitter about the same. "Flybig to Shillong for a refreshing break from the rising heat of Delhi. enjoy our direct flights from Delhi to Shillong . visit http://flybig.in and book now!" read the tweet.

Regional carrier Flybig airlines said it currently operates flights connecting 12 cities in the country.

