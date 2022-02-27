FlyBig to start Indore-Gondia-Hyderabad flights from March 13

FlyBig Airlines chairman and managing director of the airline, Sanjay Mandviya on February 25 said that the airline is all set to commence the flight operations on the Indore-Gondia-Hyderabad route from here next month.

Mandviya said that all the formalities have been completed and the company is all set to commence the operations from March 13.

"The booking of tickets will start from March 1 and will be available both online and at the window. The fare is also very affordable as the services will be run under UDAN RCS (Ude Desh Ka Aam Naagrik- Regional Connectivity Scheme). The fare will be just Rs 1,999 for Indore-Gondia or Gondia-Hyderabad travel and the maximum fare would be around Rs 2600," Mandviya said.

Mandviya and Sunil Mendhe, who is the Lok Sabha MP from Bhandara-Gondiya seat, were addressing reporters at Birsi Airport, situated 18 km from Gondia city. Mendhe said that Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia would inaugurate the Indore-Gondia-Hyderabad flight from Indore. FlyBig Airlines is promoted by Gurugram-based Big Charter Private Limited.

After a delay due to the outbreak of Covid-19, the flight operations are most likely to start from March 13, Mendhe said. The airport at Birsi near Gondia was constructed in 2008 and there was a big demand of the people to start commercial flight operations from here, he said.

