France cancels over half the total flights due to air traffic controller strike

Many domestic and international flights were cancelled in France due to a national strike by air traffic controllers over pay and recruitment issues. Domestic traffic in France will be "severely disrupted," according to the French civil aviation authority DGAC, with many flights cancelled and others experiencing lengthy delays. Travelers have been advised to reschedule their trip if at all possible. Air France reported that 55 per cent of its short- and medium-haul flights, as well as 10 per cent of its long-haul flights, had been cancelled. According to a statement, the company cannot rule out further delays or last-minute cancellations.

Other companies operating in France, including Ryanair, Easyjet, and Volotea, have also cancelled flights. France's main union of air traffic controllers, the SNCTA, called the one-day strike to demand higher pay amid soaring inflation and demanding more staff to be hired in the coming years.

Also read: Boeing 737 Max jets sold to Chinese airlines looking for new owners; Here’s WHY

With inputs from PTI