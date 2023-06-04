Germany-Shanghai UPS Cargo Flight Diverted To Delhi, Lands Safely At IGIA

UPS Cologne, Germany to Shanghai, China cargo flight made a diversion landing at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport On Saturday. The plane requested the landing at Delhi Airport because of erratic windspeed and the availability of maintenance staff at the airport. The incident occurred with the carrier's Boeing 747-8 Freighter aircraft with the N626UP registration number.

As per flight tracking websites, the cargo flight seems to have hovered close to the India/Pakistan border before making its landing at the Delhi airport. Experts suggest that the aircraft might have done so to burn fuel and achieve the ideal weight before the touchdown in Delhi.

The flight ran normally en route until it was around five hours in flight after taking off from Cologne Bonn International Airport (CGN) at 09:04 with a scheduled arrival time to Shanghai Pudong International Airport (PVG). The plane appeared to have reversed course over the South Khazakstan Province and the border of Kyrgyzstan's capital city, Tashkent, and was heading for an emergency landing in New Delhi at 20:58.

This occurs four days after an emergency landing by a two-seat training plane near Sambra airport in Belagavi, Karnataka. A pilot and a student pilot were aboard the plane. Minor injuries were received by the two pilots of the Redbird Aviation aircraft. For medical care, they have been brought to an Air Force hospital.