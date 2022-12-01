GO FIRST adds 55th Airbus A320neo to its fleet, 144 more planes to come soon

GO FIRST (formerly known as GoAir) has now inducted a Airbus A320neo aircraft to its fleet. It is the 55th such aircraft in the air carrier’s fleet. GO FIRST has placed firm orders for delivery of 144 Airbus A320neo aircraft as part of its expansion plan.With this induction, GO FIRST’s fleet now comprises 60 aircraft, of which 55 are A320neo and 5 are A320ceo. In line with GO FIRST’s strategic growth plan, the aircraft induction will aid the growing demand on its existing and new routes. The aircraft comes with an innovative space-flex configuration coupled with aerodynamic improvements. Helping reduce fuel burn and emissions, this Airbus A320neo is environment friendly and is equipped to provide enhanced passenger comfort.

GO FIRST intends to offer a combination of affordable airfares, a spotless flying experience, and on-time performance. GO FIRST, as an Ultra-Low Cost Carrier (ULCC), is committed to maintaining low unit costs, operational efficiency, and reliability in order to offer the finest customer experience.

Commenting on the new aircraft induction, Mr. Kaushik Khona, Chief Executive Officer, GO FIRST said, “It’s a celebratory moment for us as we welcome the 55th aircraft to our fleet. This is a milestone that reflects our growth as we continue to expand and advance amidst the uncertain supply chain across the industry. The entire GO FIRST team has worked extremely hard to reach where it is todayand is committed to providing the finestflying experience to the passengers.”

GO FIRST has one of the youngest fleet globally. Besides, majority of our fleet is predominantly fuel efficient A320neos – which are 17% to 20% more fuel-efficient than A320ceo aircraft with the lightest configuration,” he added.

The strengthening of GO FIRST’s fleet size illustrates the airline’s expansion plan and has witnessed month-on-month growth in both domestic and international skies. Owing to the network expansion plan, GO FIRST has also commenced operations in new international and domestic routes.In line with its, You Come First philosophy, has introduced several passenger-friendly services aimed at providing a seamless experience.

Go First has also received confirmation from Pratt and Whitney of delivery of serviceable engines soon and the same will be immediately put into service within December 2022 and will certainly help to cater the growing demand for domestic travel. With the induction of many serviceable engines, GO FIRST expects to increase the frequency and number of flights to provide improved connectivity to its passengers and to regain its market share.

Varun Berry, the Chairman of GO FIRST expressed his satisfaction on overall and all round growth and development in the Indian Aviation with the sustainable demand resulting in to high load factor and also was optimistic on the improvement in the performance of the company with Pratt & Whitney providing engines.