For travel on flights on its domestic network, Go First has announced the launch of a short-term monsoon sale deal with ticket rates starting at Rs 1,499. For travel between 26 July and 31 March 2023, passengers can make reservations on any domestic route run by Go First. The four-day booking window opened on July 7th, 2022, and will end on July 10th, 2022.

Go First has been expanding its network, earlier, the airline announced direct flight services between Kochi and Abu Dhabi on June 28. The inaugural Go First flight G8 063 departed on June 28 from Cochin International Airport at 8:05 pm (local time) and arrived at Abu Dhabi International Airport at 10:40 pm (local time), the airline said.

"In the return direction, Go First flight G8 064 will depart from Abu Dhabi at 11:40 pm (local time) and arrive at Kochi at 05:10 am (local time)," a release issued by the airline said.

Kaushik Khona, Chief Executive Officer of Go First, said the airline was pleased to announce new non-stop flights connecting Kerala with Abu Dhabi to strengthen the connectivity in the Middle East.

"Our expansion in this sector will help ensure that Go First is the preferred choice by the travellers in these cities. These new routes once again reflect our unflinching commitment towards expanding our international operations," Khona said.

The tri-weekly direct services between the two cities will operate on Tuesday, Friday, and Sunday. Recently, Go First had also announced the commencement of daily direct flights from Kochi to Kuwait and Kochi to Muscat.