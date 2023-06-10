Go First Airline Cancels All Flight Operations Till June 12, Assures Full Refund

Indian budget airline Go First has issued a fresh announcement for the cancellation of all flight services till June 14. The new announcement comes within two days of the announcement to cancel flights till June 12. The airline, currently undergoing Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process, cited "operational reasons" for the suspension of operations.

In the announcement, Go First airline said, "Due to operational reasons, Go First flights until 14th June 2023 are cancelled. We apologise for the inconvenience caused and request customers to visit the website for more information. For any queries or concerns, please feel free to contact us." It added that a full refund will be issued for the affected customers via the original mode of payment.

Also read: Air India San Francisco-Mumbai Flight Cancelled Due To Technical Snag

Go First has been attempting to restore flight operations recently and has promised customers that they would soon be accepting reservations. DGCA approval has reportedly been requested by the carrier in order to resume operations with 22 aircraft and 152 daily flights. The regulator will assess the resurrection plan after Go First submits it before taking any additional relevant action.

Due to operational reasons, Go First flights until 14th June 2023 are cancelled. We apologise for the inconvenience caused and request customers to visit https://t.co/FdMt1cRjeD for more information. For any queries or concerns, please feel free to contact us. pic.twitter.com/TZAHg07Mdu June 9, 2023

Since May 3, Go First has been non-operational. On May 10, the NCLT granted Go First's request to begin voluntary insolvency resolution proceedings, and Abhilash Lal of Alvarez and Marsal was chosen as the airline's IRP.

The changes occur less than a day after the insolvency tribunal NCLT served a notice on the crisis-hit airline's interim resolution professional in response to a complaint made by supply chain firm Delhivery. They claim that the carrier's bankruptcy process is a fraud. It said that despite being aware that Delhivery was requesting voluntary insolvency before NCLT, the airline nonetheless accepted payments from Delhivery totaling 57 lakh rupees on May 2, the day it submitted its plea.