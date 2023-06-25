Go First Airline Extends Flight Cancellation Till June 28, Nears Two Months Of Grounding

Crisis-hit airline Go First has extended the flight cancellation further till June 28, 2023, informed the low-cost airline in a tweet. The airline announced that its scheduled flight operations will remain cancelled till June 28 due to the operational reasons. Earlier, the airline said that operations would remain cancelled till June 25. Go First (formerly Go Air) grounded all its flights on May 3 and the cancellations near two months now. The Wadia-owned airline cancelled all its flights, blaming the delays in the delivery of Pratt and Whitney's engines leading to the grounding of a portion of its fleet.

The airline expects immediate resolution and revival of operations. Go First filed for bankruptcy at the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) and suspended its flight operations due to rising losses.

Due to operational reasons, Go First flights until 28th June 2023 are cancelled. We apologise for the inconvenience caused and request customers to visit https://t.co/FdMt1cRjeD for more information. For any queries or concerns, please feel free to contact us. pic.twitter.com/rMAXsuiEjj — GO FIRST (@GoFirstairways) June 24, 2023

"We regret to inform you that due to operational reasons, Go First flights scheduled till 28th June 2023 have been cancelled. We apologise for the inconvenience caused by the flight cancellations," the airline said in a tweet.

"We acknowledge the flight cancellations might have disrupted your travel plans and we are committed to providing all the assistance we can" it said.

"As you are aware, the company has filed an application for immediate resolution and revival of operations. We will be able to resume bookings shortly. We thank you for your patience," the airline said.

There were reports that the grounding of the Go First flights had put pressure on airfares, particularly on select routes where the now-grounded airline had its footprint, reported ANI.

There were reports suggesting Go First was planning to start its operations and sent an internal mail to all its employees informing to resume the operations soon, however, there has been no improvement in the situation as the planes remains grounded.