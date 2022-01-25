Go First Airlines announces Republic Day 2022 offers, flight tickets at only Rs 926

Go First Airlines Republic Day Offer: Good news for those travelling by air. Like the festive season, Republic Day has also become a sale event for all the companies. On Republic Day, airlines companies are giving great offers to customers to increase their sales. If you are also planning to go out somewhere or travel, Go First has presented a tremendous proposal.

Private aviation company Go First has brought fantastic offers to attract customers. Now you can travel by air for just Rs 926. First, they started the offer on Republic Day in the name of 'Right to Fly'. Because of this offer, customers are getting a chance to travel cheaply using domestic flights.

Details of "Right to Fly" offer by Go First Airlines

According to the information given by Go First airline, under Republic Day Offer, air tickets are starting from just Rs 926.

The company has named this offer 'Right to Fly,' i.e. the right to fly.

If you also want to take advantage of this offer, you will have to get a ticket between January 22 and 26.

Under this, you can book flights from February 11, 2022, to March 31, 2022.

Passengers should keep in mind that you can carry up to 15 kg of luggage while travelling with this ticket.

This offer is on a one-way flight.

As per reports given by GoFirst, 'Republic Day Offer' is available only on domestic tickets. There is no discount on international flights under this offer. And the most important thing is that you will benefit from this discount if you book tickets from anywhere on the company's website. Group booking cannot be made under this offer, nor can it be combined with the request.

If you book tickets under the Republic Day Offer of Go First airline, then you can get your flight ticket rescheduled without any additional fees up to three days before the journey. But if you want to cancel it, you will have to pay the cancellation charge. For any information related to this offer, you can visit GoAir's website.

