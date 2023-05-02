Go First Cancels All Flights On May 3, 4 Amid Severe Cash Crunch; Files Voluntary Insolvency

The Wadia group-owned Go First airline (formely known as Go Air) has announced to cancel all flights on May 3 and May 4, 2023 amid severe fund crunch, reported PTI. The airline's chief Kaushik Khona said on Tuesday said the budget carrier has temporarily suspended all the flights, domestic and international and has also filed an application for voluntary insolvency resolution proceedings before the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Delhi.

Speaking to PTI, Khona said the airline has grounded 28 planes, more than half of its fleet, due to non-supply of engines by Pratt & Whitney (P&W). This has resulted in a fund crunch. "It is an unfortunate decision (filing for voluntary insolvency resolution proceedings) but it had to be done to protect the interests of the company," he said.

The airline has informed the government about the developments and will also be submitting a detailed report to aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). Flights will be suspended on May 3 and 4.

Further, once the NCLT admits the application, then the flights will be restarted, Khona said. Go First has also filed and application in the US over issue with P&W for not delivering the required engines. This has resuted hald of Go First fleet to be grounded, leaving loss in business for the airline.