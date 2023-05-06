topStoriesenglish2603599
Go First Cancels All Flights Till May 12 Due To 'Operational Reasons'

Initially, the airline cancelled all the flights for three days starting from May 3 and later, it was extended till May 9. Now, flights are cancelled till May 12.

Last Updated: May 06, 2023, 08:49 AM IST|Source: PTI

Cash-strapped airline Go First on Friday said it has cancelled all its flights till May 12. The Wadia group-owned carrier has filed a plea for voluntary insolvency resolution proceedings before the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), and the tribunal reserved its order on Thursday.

"... Due to operational reasons, Go First flights scheduled till 12th May 2023 have been cancelled," the airline said in a tweet. A full refund will be issued to the original mode of payment shortly, it added.

On Thursday, aviation regulator DGCA said the airline has suspended sale of tickets till May 15.

The watchdog has also directed the airline to process the refunds to passengers as per the timelines specifically stipulated in the relevant regulations.

