Go First Crisis: Airline Stops Ticket Bookings For All Flights Indefinitely, Future Uncertain

Go First Airline has stopped bookings of all flights indefinitely, said airline in a recently issued press release. The airline also said the bookings were stopped before DGCA issued notice to the airline to stop taking bookings of future flights till a resolution is reached. The aviation regulator also issued a show cause notice to the airline under the relevant provisions of the Aircraft Rules, 1937, for its failure to continue the operation of the service in a safe, efficient and reliable manner. The DGCA has asked the airline to submit its reply within 15 days of the receipt of the show cause notice.

Replying to which, Go First said, "As regards the DGCA Notice, the same will be responded to, in due course." The airline further said that "GO FIRST is taking all possible measures to reduce passenger inconvenience." The airline filed an application with the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) for voluntary insolvency resolution proceedings.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) had, on May 8, 2023 directed the carrier to immediately stop bookings and sale of tickets till further orders. However, Go First said, "To reduce the inconvenience to the passengers, we had already stopped taking bookings, before the DGCA issued the Notice."

The low cost airline, has been extending its flight cancellations, with flights now cancelled till May 12, 2023. However, the bookings were closed only till May 15, 2023. However, now, the bookings have been closed indefinitely.

Go First, on May 2, 2023, announced to cancel all the flights from May 3 to May 5 following an application they filed by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT). However, they extended the cancellations till May 8, and then May 12.