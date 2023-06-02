topStoriesenglish2616876
NewsAviation
GO FIRST

Go First Crisis: Aviation Ministry Analysing Airline's Impact On Rising Airfare

Go First Airline, which is undergoing an insolvency resolution process, has not been flying since May 3 impacting airfare on most of its routes. 

Last Updated: Jun 02, 2023, 03:20 PM IST|Source: PTI

Trending Photos

Go First Crisis: Aviation Ministry Analysing Airline's Impact On Rising Airfare

Amid a surge in airfares on certain routes, the civil aviation ministry is doing an analysis of routes that have been affected by the suspension of flights by Go First. Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Thursday said there is an unusual situation due to the Go First crisis and there has been an excess demand on the routes the airline had been operating. Go First, which is undergoing an insolvency resolution process, has not been flying since May 3. "We have given additional routes to other airlines but it is a piquant situation... I doubt any other sector has seen the vicissitudes that civil aviation has seen in the last three years," he said while speaking at a conclave.

"... I have put together a group in the last couple of days and we are doing an analysis of a lot of those routes... That have been affected by this unusual event (Go First crisis). One is Srinagar, Pune, slightly Ahmedabad, we are doing a full analysis on that... We will speak to airlines to make sure fares are within a certain level... It is an issue created by an unforeseen demand-supply imbalance," he said in response to a query related to high airfares on certain routes.

He also said that civil aviation is a deregulated sector. On lessors seeking to take back planes leased to Go First and legal proceedings in this regard, Scindia said, "We are doing the work from the regulatory side in terms of putting together the international framework to make sure that lessors are also well protected".

While speaking about the growth potential of the country's civil aviation sector, the minister also said that during the festive season, daily domestic air passenger traffic could touch 5 lakh. On whether he is in the race for the chief minister post in Madhya Pradesh, which will be going for polls later this year, Scindia said his race is not for a chair, post or position.

"I am ambitious for my people, development, progress... My pursuit is not politics," he emphasised.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Rahul Gandhi has a problem with everything?
DNA Video
DNA: Today is World No Tobacco Day
DNA Video
DNA: 'The Ranchi Story' of Love Jihad
DNA Video
DNA: 'BJP expert' Rahul Gandhi's 'speech' Decoded
DNA Video
DNA: The world chained by 'modern slavery'
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 21 lakh liters of water pumped out for officer's mobile
DNA Video
DNA: When Guyana got independence from UK in 1966
DNA Video
DNA : Inauguration of the new Parliament..is PM Modi's 'right'?
DNA Video
DNA: Today is the birth anniversary of "Bihari Bose", who fought for freedom from the British
DNA Video
DNA: The truth of Moradabad riots will come out after 43 years!