Go First Extends Flight Cancellation Till June 12 Amid Reports Of Operation Resumption

Cash-strapped airline Go First on Thursday announced the cancellation of flight June 12, citing "operational reasons". The extension of the suspension of operations flight the airline comes while it is undergoing voluntary insolvency proceedings. It is to be noted that the budget-Indian carrier has stopped its operations since May 2. Furthermore, this is the fourth extension for the suspension of flight operations from the airline in the month of June.

Announcing the extension of the suspension of flight operations, the airline said, "We regret to inform that due to operational reasons, Go First flight scheduled till 12th June 2023 have been cancelled." Adding to it, the airline said that the refund for the passengers will be issued via the original mode of payment.

The cash-strapped domestic flight operator has submitted its six-month revival plan to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and is currently going through the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP). Go First intends to resume operations with its fleet of 26 functioning aircraft and 400 pilots, according to media sources.

Due to operational reasons, Go First flights until 12th June 2023 are cancelled. We apologise for the inconvenience caused and request customers to visit https://t.co/FdMt1cRR4b for more information. For any queries or concerns, please feel free to contact us. pic.twitter.com/ikPCTIewxs — GO FIRST (@GoFirstairways) June 8, 2023

Meanwhile, as per PTI's report, in response to a complaint made by supply chain company Delhivery, the insolvency tribunal NCLT on Thursday issued a notice to the Interim Resolution Professional (IRP) of the financially troubled airlines Go First.

Delhivery said in its court filing that Go First's bankruptcy procedure was a fraud and that the airline had received payments from Delhivery totaling Rs 57 lakh on May 2, the day it filed for insolvency.