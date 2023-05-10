Go First Extends Flight Cancellations Till May 19 Due To 'Operational Reasons'

Go First has cancelled all flights until May 19th, as per the latest announcement by the airline. The cash-strapped carrier cited "operational reasons" for the cancellation of flights. Furthermore, the airline, in its announcement, mentioned that a full refund will be issued for the flight cancellations.

Go First said in a statement, "We regret to inform you that due to operational reasons, Go First flights scheduled till 19th May 2023 have been cancelled. We apologise for the inconvenience caused by the flight cancellations."

The statement further added, "Go First acknowledges that the flight cancellations might have disrupted the travel plans of its passengers and the airline is committed to providing all the assistance it can. The company has filed an application for immediate resolution and revival of operations, as its passengers are aware. The airline will be able to resume bookings shortly and thanks its passengers for their patience."

Meanwhile, the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) accepted Go First's voluntary request to begin the airline's insolvency resolution procedure. Abhliash Lal was also named interim resolution professional (IRP) to manage the indebted corporation by a two-member bench that included President Justice Ramalingam Sudhakar and L N Gupta. The company has been placed under a moratorium of protection, and the suspended board of directors has been instructed to help the IRP manage the business throughout insolvency proceedings. The NCLT further ordered the corporation to donate Rs 5 crore to IRP in order to cover immediate costs associated with the insolvency procedure.