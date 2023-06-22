Go First Flights Cancelled Till June 25, Grounded For Almost Two Months Now

Crisis-hit airline Go First flights are cancelled till June 25, 2023, informed the low-cost airline in a tweet. The airline announced that its scheduled flight operations will remain cancelled till June 25 due to operational reasons. Earlier, the airline said that operations would remain cancelled till June 22. Go First (formerly Go Air) cancelled all its flights since May 3 and continues to extend flight cancellations for almost two months now. Go First filed for bankruptcy at the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) and suspended its flight operations due to rising losses.

The Wadia-owned airline cancelled all its flights, blaming the delays in the delivery of Pratt and Whitney's engines leading to the grounding of a portion of its fleet. The airline expects immediate resolution and revival of operations.

Due to operational reasons, Go First flights until 25th June 2023 are cancelled. We apologise for the inconvenience caused and request customers to visit https://t.co/FdMt1cRR4b for more information. For any queries or concerns, please feel free to contact us. pic.twitter.com/bHoICy3hzo — GO FIRST (@GoFirstairways) June 21, 2023

"We regret to inform you that due to operational reasons, Go First flights scheduled till 25th June 2023 have been cancelled. We apologise for the inconvenience caused by the flight cancellations," the airline said in a tweet.

"We acknowledge the flight cancellations might have disrupted your travel plans and we are committed to providing all the assistance we can" it said.

"As you are aware, the company has filed an application for immediate resolution and revival of operations. We will be able to resume bookings shortly. We thank you for your patience," the airline said.

There were reports that the grounding of the Go First flights had put pressure on airfares, particularly on select routes where the now-grounded airline had its footprint, reported ANI.

There were reports suggesting Go First was planning to start its operations and sent an internal mail to all its employees informing to resume the operations soon, however, there has been no improvement in the situation as the planes remains grounded.