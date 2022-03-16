हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Go First

Go First resumes Srinagar-Sharjah flight and cargo operations after pandemic hiatus

Go First flight G8 1595, after a hiatus due to the Covid pandemic, will depart from Sheikh-ul-Alam International Airport in Srinagar at 7.45 PM and will arrive in Sharjah at 10.30 PM.

Go First resumes Srinagar-Sharjah flight and cargo operations after pandemic hiatus
Image for representation

Go First has announced the return of a direct international flight as well as international cargo operations between Srinagar and Sharjah. Under the air bubble agreement, Go First, earlier known as GoAir, was the first airline to launch direct service from Srinagar to Sharjah last year.

"Go First flight G8 1595, after a hiatus due to the Covid pandemic, will depart from Sheikh-ul-Alam International Airport in Srinagar at 7.45 PM and will arrive in Sharjah at 10.30 PM", he said.

On the return, "Go First flight G8 4095 will operate from Sharjah International Airport at 12.05 AM and arrive at Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi at 5.10 AM, the spokesman said.

Also read: Russia looks for ‘opportunities’ as China refuses aircraft parts deliveries

He said, "the airline will operate two flights a week between Srinagar and Sharjah". The resumption of this sector is poised to boost trade and tourism between J-K and the UAE.

"UAE and Srinagar are popular holiday destinations and Go First flights will usher in convenient travel options", he said. "These services will also support burgeoning trade and investment links between Srinagar and Sharjah", he added.

"The airline was also the first to sign the agreement with LULU Group of Dubai for the cargo movement from Srinagar to Sharjah. With the extra focus on the Srinagar market, Go First has the vision to make Srinagar a mini-hub for international air travel and cargo", the spokesman said.

Speaking on the development, Kaushik Khona, Chief Executive Officer, Go First, said the airline shares a special relationship with the region and has had many firsts to its name in J-K. "We are delighted to resume services between Srinagar and Sharjah, which could steer the economic growth of J-K. This connectivity will play a pivotal role in bilateral exchange trade and tourism between the two regions," he said.

With inputs from PTI

