Go First to increase daily flights from Abu Dhabi to THESE three Indian cities

Go First (formerly known as Go Air), recently announced that the airline will increase its flight operations between Abu Dhabi (UAE) and three Indian destinations: Mumbai, Delhi and Kannur starting this month.

“In order to meet increased demands on Mumbai, Delhi and Kannur routes, Go First will be flying daily,” said Abu Dhabi Airports in a statement. The airlines announced that passengers who are double vaccinated on the list of recognised countries on ‘reciprocity’ basis are exempted from RT-PCR testing before departure from UAE to India.

The current Go First one-way airfare from Abu Dhabi to Delhi costs around Rs 12,000 (Dh600), while one-way airfares from Abu Dhabi to South India’s Kannur and Mumbai costs around Rs 7,500 (Dh370).

Soon after India opened its international borders for the first time post Covid-19 pandemic on March 27, various airlines have increased the flight frequency from India to other countries. Prior to Go First, Emirates was the first airline to increase its weekly flight frequency to 170 flights to nine Indian destinations from April 1.

Before the Covid-19 pandemic, the India-UAE air route was one of the busiest air routes in the world with Dubai having the maximum international traffic from India.

