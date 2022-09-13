Good news air passengers! Mangaluru International airport simplifies process to claim lost items

There are times when air passengers tend to lose their valuables due to the hustle-bustle at the airport. Getting them back is a task as there is a long process that passengers have to undertake. Hence, to make it easy for passengers, Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) has simplified procedures to claim lost items from passengers on the airport premises. The Mangaluru airport officials have streamlined procedures to get back lost items. Each month, an average of 150 items of all shapes and sizes are found in MIA terminals. The lost-and-found unit at the airport plays a vital role in ensuring that the passengers get back the items they inadvertently leave behind.

A robust mechanism manned by the terminal manager's office has been set up to bring back the smiles on the faces of passengers who leave behind their items, a release from the airport said here on Tuesday (September 13). All such items found are deposited with the terminal manager and an entry is made in the register. The most common items retrieved and handed in are Aadhaar, voter identity, debit, credit, and PAN cards.

These are often left behind in the trays at either the domestic or international security hold area while depositing items for the pre-flight security screening process. Passengers come either in person or collect the items left behind through their duly authorised representatives. The respective stakeholders including the airport security group of CISF, housekeeping, and maintenance staff hands them over to the terminal manager for safekeeping.

The claim process has also been simplified. The person who has misplaced the item may contact the terminal manager's office during office hours, and produce travel documents and proof of ownership of the lost object to reclaim it, the release said.

(With inputs from PTI)